Luke & Isaac Olson Talk About New Music, A New Tour, & Playing The 7th St. Theatre This Saturday Night

The Olson Bros band are back in Grays Harbor This Saturday night playing a full band show at Hoquiam’s Historic 7th Street Theatre Tomorrow night! (3/26/2022) Which will be a benefit show for Family Promise of Grays Harbor!
Isaac and Luke talked with The Luceman on the Kix 95.3 morning show about writing new music, Luke’s Long commutes from Nashville to the Northwest, How they got involved with Family Promise of G.H., and their busy spring and summer schedule! Plus we got to hear two new songs! Check out the interview and new music below!
For Ticket info just click HERE!! To hear an interview with Family Promise of Grays Harbor Click Here!
Interview Part 1
Part 2 and 3
New Song “Do It Again”
Interview part 4
New Song “Tailgate Tunes”
Interview part 5 wrap up