Luceman & Logan’s Monday Morning Therapy at 7:40!

Sep 6, 2019 @ 3:53pm

Check out our new feature, Luceman and Logans Monday Morning Therapy every Monday at 7:40 Staring This Monday September 9th! 

If you have a problem you need help with, Then email us at Luceman@Kix953.com tell us whats bothering you, and we along with our audience will try to help! 

Just put Monday Morning Therapy in the subject line. AND Listen at 7:40 to see if we use your letter! If you don’t want to use your real name that’s ok, Just sign it however you want! 

Tune in This Monday for Luceman and Logan’s Monday Morning therapy On the Harbors New Country Kix 95.3!

…The Dr. is IN!

(Ok we’re not really doctors, but we’re also wayyyyy cheaper!)

