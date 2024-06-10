Low-cost vaccination clinic for dogs/cats on June 15 in Westport

North Beach PAWS, a private, all-volunteer, no-kill animal shelter is hosting its second low-cost vaccination clinic of 2024 scheduled for Saturday, June 15, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the South Beach Regional Fire Authority Training Center located at 805 WA-105 in Westport.

Vaccinations and microchips are $20 each. Core vaccines include rabies, DAPP, and Bordetella for dogs, and rabies and FVRCP for cats.

Flea treatment for cats will also be available for $20.

North Beach PAWS recently held a vaccination clinic at The Feed Bin in Rochester where approximately 60 animals received vaccinations and/or microchips.

No appointments are needed or will be accepted, the event is first-come, first-served. Dogs must be on a leash and cats must be in carriers.

Veterinarians Dr. Stacy Steele, Dr. John Stevenson, Dr. Emily Becker of Raintree Veterinary Center, and Dr. Brian Becker, along with veterinary technicians and volunteers will be on hand to administer the clinic.

Washington State law requires all dogs and cats to be vaccinated against rabies.

Other diseases such as distemper are prevalent in wildlife and can infect unvaccinated pets. Thanks to vaccinations, numerous common diseases are entirely preventable. A microchip is the only permanent identification that can reunite you with your beloved lost pet. Unlike collars and ID tags that can break or get lost, a microchip will last for the life of your pet.

Remaining North Beach PAWS 2024 Vaccination Clinics:

Saturday, June 15 in Westport at the South Beach Regional Fire Authority Training Center from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Sunday, July 14 in Montesano at Farm and Home from 1 – 4 p.m.

Saturday, August 10 in Aberdeen at Grays Harbor College from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Saturday, September 21 in Ocean Shores at ACE Hardware from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Anyone needing more information should call 360.660.4660 or visit www.northbeachpaws.org.