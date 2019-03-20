“Love (Yourself) Wins”: Carrie Underwood radiates body positivity as she “bounces back” after the birth of baby Jacob

ABC/Mark Levine – In about six weeks, Carrie Underwood will hit the road on her Cry Pretty Tour. As she gets ready, she’s also taking care of her new baby Jacob, who was born January 21.

Tuesday, the fitness enthusiast checked in with her fans after her workout.

“I’m going to be honest,” Carrie started the lengthy post. “‘Bouncing back’ after having Jacob has been much more difficult than after I had Isaiah.”

“I go into the gym and I can’t run as fast or as far,” she explains. “I can’t lift as much weight or do as many reps as I could a year ago.”

She continues: “I realized that for the past 11(ish) months, my body has not belonged to me. It was a perfect home for Jacob. And even now, it belongs to him, every time he drinks his milk.”

“As I prepare for red carpets and for life on tour,” Carrie goes on, “right now I make a promise to myself to start appreciating what my body CAN do and stop focusing on what it can’t. I promise to stop analyzing every angle and every curve and every pound and every meal.”

“I’m going to keep staying the path,” she concludes, “because it is a journey and as long as I’m always working towards my goals, one day I’ll reach them.”

“I’m going to take it day by day, smile at the girl in the mirror, and work out because I love this body and all it has done and will continue to do!”

Carrie also included a gym-mirror selfie, and most casual observers would agree that she looks pretty fit.

Prior to the tour, Carrie’s up for Female Artist at the April 7 ACM Awards in Las Vegas.