Long-time Hoquiam Councilmember Paul McMillan to step down due to move

Jun 14, 2022 @ 6:33am

Hoquiam City Councilmember Paul McMillan will be stepping down.

At the City Council meeting on Monday evening, it was announced that the long-time councilmember would need to give up his current seat.

The news was read in a letter written by McMillan and read by Mayor Ben Winkelman.

The announcement from McMillan comes due to him moving within Hoquiam, but out of Ward One that he has been representing on the council, and into Ward Three.

The letter stated that McMillan was grateful for his multiple terms serving the city.  

McMillan will  be serving in his current seat through the July 11 city council meeting.

 

 

