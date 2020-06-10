Long-term care facility cases by county
The Washington State Department of Health released new information regarding COVID-19 cases in long-term care facilities (LTC) and a county-by-county breakdown.
According to a release, as of June 1, a total of 3,860 COVID-19 cases and 690 deaths have been identified as associated with a long-term care facility (i.e., nursing home, assisted living facility or adult family home).
This accounts for 18% of the total cases and 61% of the total deaths at that time.
The data in this report is reflective of all cases reported as of 06/01/2020.
Summary
Total LTC Associated Cases: 3,860 (of which 169 are pending LHJ confirmation)
Total LTC Associated Deaths: 690
These cases include residents as well as employees and visitors.
Not all of these cases were exposed at a LTC facility. Many cases visited multiple places during their exposure period, and some individuals may have visited a LTC facility after disease onset.
Many counties have shown no cases or no deaths related to LTC.
Locally, as of the beginning of this month in Grays Harbor there have been 3 cases related to LTC, with Pacific County showing a single case in the facilities. Neither local county has seen a death related to those cases.
Cases are attributed to their county of residence, not the county in which the facility they are associated with is located. Cases not yet verified by Local Health Jurisdictions have been aggregated into a pending confirmation category.
Confirmed LTC Associated Cases and Deaths by County
|County
|Total LTC Associated Deaths
|Total LTC Associated Cases
|Adams
|0
|0
|Asotin
|0
|5
|Benton
|50
|218
|Chelan
|4
|20
|Clallam
|0
|0
|Clark
|13
|65
|Columbia
|0
|0
|Cowlitz
|0
|1
|Douglas
|1
|3
|Ferry
|0
|0
|Franklin
|9
|71
|Grant
|0
|6
|Grays Harbor
|0
|3
|Island
|9
|74
|Jefferson
|0
|2
|King
|364
|1455
|Kitsap
|1
|5
|Kittitas
|0
|0
|Klickitat
|0
|0
|Lewis
|1
|9
|Lincoln
|0
|1
|Mason
|0
|1
|Okanogan
|0
|0
|Pacific
|0
|1
|Pend Oreille
|0
|0
|Pierce
|46
|296
|San Juan
|0
|0
|Skagit
|9
|54
|Skamania
|0
|0
|Snohomish
|77
|597
|Spokane
|19
|91
|Stevens
|0
|1
|Thurston
|1
|16
|Wahkiakum
|0
|0
|Walla Walla
|0
|21
|Whatcom
|30
|145
|Whitman
|0
|0
|Yakima
|56
|531
|Pending Confirmation
|0
|169
This table displays the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths that have a reported associated with LTC in Washington State by county. Data are preliminary and subject to change.