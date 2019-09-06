      Weather Alert

Loggers Playday This Weekend In Hoquiam

Sep 6, 2019 @ 10:01am

The Loggers Playday royal court Princesses,  (Kellie Watkins, Carsyn Munger, Maggie Mazariegos, & Maddie German)   stopped by the kix 95.3 Morning show this morning to talk about this years event! Check out the interview below.  Also a schedule of events for this weekend!

 

Hoquiam Loggers Playday 2019 Schedule of Events

Saturday Sept. 7th 2019

6 a.m. It’s the Rotary Pancake Breakfast! At Our Lady of Good Help 200 L St. in Hoquiam

7 a.m. Check out the Time trials at Olympic Stadium at 101 28th Street in Hoquiam

At 8 a.m. It’s the Frank Drolz Truck Driving and Binder Throw! at the Eighth Street landing in Hoquiam

Then at 9 a.m.  It’s the Jack Reynvaan Memorial Run! featuring a 5K, 1OK  AND 2 Mile Run or 2 Mile Walk REGISTRATION: 8 am at Hoquiam High School, 501 W. Emerson Ave.

And of course at Noon it’s time for The Hoquiam Elks Grand Parade! Always a favorite!

And make sure to check out The Vendor Fair from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. in downtown Hoquiam. There are food concessions, craft vendors, and other activities to enjoy.

At 2 p.m. It’s The famous Lions Club Salmon Bake at Washington Elementary School at 3003 Cherry St. in Hoquiam

Then at 6 p.m. The world famous Loggers Playday Logging Show in Hoquiam’s historic Olympic Stadium at 101 28th St.

Then at 9 p.m. Wrap up the day with the annual Loggers Playday Dance featuring local favorite band “Ready or Not”  at The Hoquiam Elks Club, at 624 K St. Check out Ready or Not’s official Facebook page HERE!

