Loggers Playday This Weekend In Hoquiam
The Loggers Playday royal court Princesses, (Kellie Watkins, Carsyn Munger, Maggie Mazariegos, & Maddie German) stopped by the kix 95.3 Morning show this morning to talk about this years event! Check out the interview below. Also a schedule of events for this weekend!
Hoquiam Loggers Playday 2019 Schedule of Events
Saturday Sept. 7th 2019
6 a.m. It’s the Rotary Pancake Breakfast! At Our Lady of Good Help 200 L St. in Hoquiam
7 a.m. Check out the Time trials at Olympic Stadium at 101 28th Street in Hoquiam
At 8 a.m. It’s the Frank Drolz Truck Driving and Binder Throw! at the Eighth Street landing in Hoquiam
Then at 9 a.m. It’s the Jack Reynvaan Memorial Run! featuring a 5K, 1OK AND 2 Mile Run or 2 Mile Walk REGISTRATION: 8 am at Hoquiam High School, 501 W. Emerson Ave.
And of course at Noon it’s time for The Hoquiam Elks Grand Parade! Always a favorite!
And make sure to check out The Vendor Fair from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. in downtown Hoquiam. There are food concessions, craft vendors, and other activities to enjoy.
At 2 p.m. It’s The famous Lions Club Salmon Bake at Washington Elementary School at 3003 Cherry St. in Hoquiam
Then at 6 p.m. The world famous Loggers Playday Logging Show in Hoquiam’s historic Olympic Stadium at 101 28th St.
Then at 9 p.m. Wrap up the day with the annual Loggers Playday Dance featuring local favorite band “Ready or Not” at The Hoquiam Elks Club, at 624 K St. Check out Ready or Not’s official Facebook page HERE!