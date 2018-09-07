Loggers Playday Is This Weekend Pictured with The from top left: Kathy Miller, Princesses:Jade Sandstrom, Kayla Richie, Rylee Vanhof & Queen, Kaitlynn Wakefield. Bottom from left. The Luceman & Logan

The Hoquiam Loggers Playday royal court stopped by the Kix morning show today with The Luceman and Logan to talk up this weekends festivities! The 2018 court includes, Queen, Kaitlynn Wakefield, & Princess’s Kayla Richie, Jade Sandstrom, Rylee Vanhof! Loggers Playday is this weekend! (9-8-2018) Check out the schedule of events below! Each year the festival begins with the Rotary Club’s Famous Pancake Feed starting 6 to 11 am at Our Lady of Good Help Parish at 200 L Street in Hoquiam. The vendor fair runs from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. in downtown Hoquiam. There are food concessions, craft vendors, and other activities to enjoy. At 8 am check out the Frank Drolz Truck driving and Binder Throw on 8th Street. Then At noon It’s the Elks Lodge Grand Parade followed by the Lions Salmon Bake 2:00 pm at Washington School, 3003 Cherry Street. Then at 6 pm it’s the HOQUIAM RENOWNED LOGGERS SHOW at at the historic Olympic Stadium. Participants from throughout the Northwest participate in events at the evening logging show. The days festivities end with an impressive fireworks display and finally The Loggers Playday dance at the Hoquiam Elks 624 K Street in Hoquiam. Playday buttons are on sale at several downtown Hoquiam area businesses and are $3.00 A $5.00 button is needed to go to the dance. You can also purchase buttons from any member of the 2018 Loggers Playday Royal court!