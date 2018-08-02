Local young woman helps the Cosi Volunteer Firefighters

Suzie Marie is such a dynamic young lady. Her and her friends have raised over $20,000 over the last 11 years. This Saturday from 10-6 each day they are at it again. Serving FREE strawberry lemonade to anyone that wants it and asking for donations to help out the Cosi Volunteer Firefighters. There will be raffles, drawings and more! Suzie Marie, you are awesome! Thanks for loving our community. The lemonade stand will be located at 1st and C street in Cosmopolis WA.

