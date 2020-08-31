      Weather Alert

Local waterfront and other property included in upcoming tax-title sale

Aug 31, 2020 @ 7:22am

Grays Harbor County is offering 40 parcels of land across the county for auction online.

The Grays Harbor Tax Sale property list is available on Bid4Assets. 

The sale offers 40 tax-defaulted properties with no reserve and bids starting as low as $125 on September 18 starting at 9am. 

The properties included were acquired by Grays Harbor County through the foreclosures of tax liens.

Notable inclusions in the sale include shoreline along the Wishkah River between the Wishkah and Heron Street bridges and behind the Aberdeen Burger King location. This land has a starting bid of $3,750. 

In addition to that larger piece of property, there are also two shoreline parcels just south of the Heron Street Bridge

The highest minimum bid for a piece of property in the sale is $8,522 for a building site on Pioneer Avenue in Montesano.

Also included, a home site on Terrace Avenue in Aberdeen, with a minimum bid of only $3,750.

Numerous parcels include unique shaped pieces of land or near-beach property. 

It is not known if the parcels being offered are buildable or face restrictions. 

It is encouraged that prior to placing bids, that anyone interested “should exercise due diligence and thoroughly research all properties upon which they intend to bid”. 

The bidder is solely responsible to determine the extent, if any, to which the parcel they are bidding on is or may be subject to liens or land use regulations.

A single refundable deposit of $500 is required for participation. 

The auction will close in phases.

All sales will be made by auction to the highest bidder

Deposits are due by September 14th to be eligible. 

Properties included;

Item Parcel Description Minimum Bid Map and Description
1 015002201100 FRANCES LOTS 11 & 12 BLK 22 $3,750.00 https://graysharborwa-mapsifter.publicaccessnow.com/defaultHTML5.aspx?parcel=015002201100
2 029901400100 AB TIDELANDS LOT 1 & S 29′ OF LOT 2 TR 14 $3,750.00 https://graysharborwa-mapsifter.publicaccessnow.com/defaultHTML5.aspx?parcel=029901400100
3 029901500200 AB TIDELANDS LOT 2 TR 15 $600.00 https://graysharborwa-mapsifter.publicaccessnow.com/defaultHTML5.aspx?parcel=029901500200
4 029901602503 AB TIDELANDS NLY 90′ OF LOT 25 TR 16 UND 1/2 INT $900.00 https://graysharborwa-mapsifter.publicaccessnow.com/defaultHTML5.aspx?parcel=029901602503
5 161109320010 W 75′ OF N 60′ OF S 720′ OF LOT 3 $125.00 https://graysharborwa-mapsifter.publicaccessnow.com/defaultHTML5.aspx?parcel=161109320010
6 161109320020 W 75′ OF N 10 RDS OF S 40 RDS OF LOT 3 $125.00 https://graysharborwa-mapsifter.publicaccessnow.com/defaultHTML5.aspx?parcel=161109320020
7 161130330090 TAX 16 $250.00 https://graysharborwa-mapsifter.publicaccessnow.com/defaultHTML5.aspx?parcel=161130330090
8 161130330120 TAX 14 $250.00 https://graysharborwa-mapsifter.publicaccessnow.com/defaultHTML5.aspx?parcel=161130330120
9 617070442006 MONTE AC W 1/2 E 1/2 NW SE S OF RY R/W $125.00 https://graysharborwa-mapsifter.publicaccessnow.com/defaultHTML5.aspx?parcel=617070442006
10 617070822016 MONTE AC LOT 2 OF SSA VOL 3 PG 44 $8,522.00 https://graysharborwa-mapsifter.publicaccessnow.com/defaultHTML5.aspx?parcel=617070822016
11 758501400900 HUMPTULIPS LOT 9 LS HY BLK 14 $250.00 https://graysharborwa-mapsifter.publicaccessnow.com/defaultHTML5.aspx?parcel=758501400900
12 758501401100 HUMPTULIPS LOT 11 LS HY BLK 14 $250.00 https://graysharborwa-mapsifter.publicaccessnow.com/defaultHTML5.aspx?parcel=758501401100
13 758501401300 HUMPTULIPS LOT 13 LS HY BLK 14 $125.00 https://graysharborwa-mapsifter.publicaccessnow.com/defaultHTML5.aspx?parcel=758501401300
14 758501401500 HUMPTULIPS LOT 15 LS HY BLK 14 $125.00 https://graysharborwa-mapsifter.publicaccessnow.com/defaultHTML5.aspx?parcel=758501401500
15 758501401700 HUMPTULIPS LOT 17 LS HY BLK 14 $250.00 https://graysharborwa-mapsifter.publicaccessnow.com/defaultHTML5.aspx?parcel=758501401700
16 791511100100 OCOSTA 1ST LOTS 1-6 INC BLK 111 $619.00 https://graysharborwa-mapsifter.publicaccessnow.com/defaultHTML5.aspx?parcel=791511100100
17 808502001502 ROOSEVELT BEACH LOT 15 BLK 20 UND 1/5 INT $125.00 https://graysharborwa-mapsifter.publicaccessnow.com/defaultHTML5.aspx?parcel=808502001502
18 809000304602 ROOSEVELT BEACH 1ST LOTS 46-48 INC BLK 3 UND 2/3 INT $188.00 https://graysharborwa-mapsifter.publicaccessnow.com/defaultHTML5.aspx?parcel=809000304602
19 809000900100 ROOSEVELT BEACH 1ST LOT 1 BLK 9 $1,000.00 https://graysharborwa-mapsifter.publicaccessnow.com/defaultHTML5.aspx?parcel=809000900100
20 809000902000 ROOSEVELT BEACH 1ST LOT 20 BLK 9 $1,000.00 https://graysharborwa-mapsifter.publicaccessnow.com/defaultHTML5.aspx?parcel=809000902000
21 809001000100 ROOSEVELT BEACH 1ST LOTS 1-3 INC BLK 10 $625.00 https://graysharborwa-mapsifter.publicaccessnow.com/defaultHTML5.aspx?parcel=809001000100
22 809001000400 ROOSEVELT BEACH 1ST LOTS 4 & 5 BLK 10 $750.00 https://graysharborwa-mapsifter.publicaccessnow.com/defaultHTML5.aspx?parcel=809001000400
23 809001000600 ROOSEVELT BEACH 1ST LOTS 6-8 INC BLK 10 $750.00 https://graysharborwa-mapsifter.publicaccessnow.com/defaultHTML5.aspx?parcel=809001000600
24 809001001100 ROOSEVELT BEACH 1ST LOT 11 BLK 10 $125.00 https://graysharborwa-mapsifter.publicaccessnow.com/defaultHTML5.aspx?parcel=809001001100
25 809001001300 ROOSEVELT BEACH 1ST LOTS 13 & 14 BLK 10 $250.00 https://graysharborwa-mapsifter.publicaccessnow.com/defaultHTML5.aspx?parcel=809001001300
26 809001001600 ROOSEVELT BEACH 1ST LOTS 16 & 17 BLK 10 $375.00 https://graysharborwa-mapsifter.publicaccessnow.com/defaultHTML5.aspx?parcel=809001001600
27 809001001900 ROOSEVELT BEACH 1ST LOTS 19 & 20 BLK 10 $375.00 https://graysharborwa-mapsifter.publicaccessnow.com/defaultHTML5.aspx?parcel=809001001900
28 809001100100 ROOSEVELT BEACH 1ST LOTS 1-8 BLK 11 $750.00 https://graysharborwa-mapsifter.publicaccessnow.com/defaultHTML5.aspx?parcel=809001100100
29 809001101000 ROOSEVELT BEACH 1ST LOTS 10-14 INC BLK 11 $625.00 https://graysharborwa-mapsifter.publicaccessnow.com/defaultHTML5.aspx?parcel=809001101000
30 809001101600 ROOSEVELT BEACH 1ST LOTS 16 & 17 BLK 11 $250.00 https://graysharborwa-mapsifter.publicaccessnow.com/defaultHTML5.aspx?parcel=809001101600
31 809001101900 ROOSEVELT BEACH 1ST LOTS 19 & 20 BLK 11 $250.00 https://graysharborwa-mapsifter.publicaccessnow.com/defaultHTML5.aspx?parcel=809001101900
32 809001200100 ROOSEVELT BEACH 1ST LOTS 1 & 2 LS CO RD BLK 12 $625.00 https://graysharborwa-mapsifter.publicaccessnow.com/defaultHTML5.aspx?parcel=809001200100
33 809001400100 ROOSEVELT BEACH 1ST LOTS 1 & 2 BLK 14 $250.00 https://graysharborwa-mapsifter.publicaccessnow.com/defaultHTML5.aspx?parcel=809001400100
34 809001400400 ROOSEVELT BEACH 1ST LOTS 4 & 5 BLK 14 $250.00 https://graysharborwa-mapsifter.publicaccessnow.com/defaultHTML5.aspx?parcel=809001400400
35 809001400700 ROOSEVELT BEACH 1ST LOTS 7 & 8 BLK 14 $250.00 https://graysharborwa-mapsifter.publicaccessnow.com/defaultHTML5.aspx?parcel=809001400700
36 809001400900 ROOSEVELT BEACH 1ST LOT 9 BLK 14 $125.00 https://graysharborwa-mapsifter.publicaccessnow.com/defaultHTML5.aspx?parcel=809001400900
37 809001401000 ROOSEVELT BEACH 1ST LOTS 10 & 11 BLK 14 $188.00 https://graysharborwa-mapsifter.publicaccessnow.com/defaultHTML5.aspx?parcel=809001401000
38 809001401300 ROOSEVELT BEACH 1ST LOTS 13 & 14 BLK 14 $250.00 https://graysharborwa-mapsifter.publicaccessnow.com/defaultHTML5.aspx?parcel=809001401300
39 809001401600 ROOSEVELT BEACH 1ST LOTS 16 & 17 BLK 14 $250.00 https://graysharborwa-mapsifter.publicaccessnow.com/defaultHTML5.aspx?parcel=809001401600
40 809001401900 ROOSEVELT BEACH 1ST LOTS 19 & 20 BLK 14 $250.00 https://graysharborwa-mapsifter.publicaccessnow.com/defaultHTML5.aspx?parcel=809001401900

 

Complete list of properties available at www.bid4assets.com/graysharbor.

