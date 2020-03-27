      Weather Alert

Local volunteers needed for a variety of roles related to COVID-19.

Mar 27, 2020 @ 6:45am

In a release, Grays Harbor Public Health tells KXRO that “In the ever-changing landscape of COVID-19, it is important to be ready to respond to a variety of community needs.”

They say that volunteer health practitioners are especially critical to help meet emerging demands.

Volunteers who have worked in medicine, public health, safety, logistics, communications or a number of other areas are being sought. 

“Volunteering with entities like Public Health is a simple and effective way to use and improve those skills, while helping to keep your family, friends and neighbors safe and healthy.”

Grays Harbor Public Health has information and a form available for interested volunteers on their website at www.healthygh.org/covid19volunteer

Information and resources related to COVID-19 are available at www.healthygh.org/covid19 and are updated regularly as the situation evolves.

Volunteers should also consider registering with other community-based volunteer organizations that do critical work to serve family, friends, and neighbors such as the American Red Cross at https://www.redcross.org/volunteer/become-a-volunteer.html.

March 2020
M T W T F S S
« Feb    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  
Most Popular Posts
AOE SALUTE a Teacher, Nominate Here!
First Grays Harbor COVID-19 case confirmed
Road closures and detours planned in Ocean Shores this month
Grays Harbor residents tested for COVID-19 test negative for virus
Grays Harbor Unemployment rises from December to January