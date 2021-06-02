Local transgender and gender diverse residents have new services available
A program that provides services to transgender and gender diverse communities is expanding into Grays Harbor and Pacific counties.
In a post from SafeHouse, the community group states that they are providing services to local trans and gender diverse people on the Olympic Peninsula, extending their reach beyond the Seattle area.
SafeHouse describes themselves as a program of the Gender Justice League, providing direct services to transgender and gender diverse communities, with priority to black, Indigenous and people of color.
The services offered by the group include offerings for survivors of gender-based violence. This includes people experiencing domestic violence, sexual assault, and/or exploitation in the sex trade.
Our SafeHouse was designed to provide brief overnight shelter for transgender and gender diverse people who are escaping gender-based violence. Our policy allows for guests to sleep in the space for up to five nights per calendar month (and up to 14 nights for cases impacted by COVID-19).
Our shelter is intended for people who just need a brief respite between longer term housing situations, and we prioritize those clients. When our shelter is not in use, we can also accommodate people experiencing homelessness, but only on a night-by-night basis to keep the shelter available for those escaping gender based violence at home.
Resource Navigation
SafeHouse staff members are able to provide assistance in navigating resources that are related to housing, food, transportation, and other next steps.
“We can meet with you over phone or video to help figure out how to best support your needs. We often refer people to other resources, but sometimes we are able to provide 1:1 support while navigating systems of bureaucracy.”
Financial Assistance
To support trans and gender diverse people who have experienced domestic violence, sexual assault, and/or exploitation in the sex trade, Gender Justice League provides financial assistance grants. Priority for funds goes to trans and gender diverse BIPOC.
The funding from the organization is flexible, but intended for smaller expenses such as utilities and occasional larger expenses such as rent or a rental deposit.
If you think you might be eligible, you are asked to set up a new client meeting to begin a conversation.
Information for New Clients
If you want to become a client of SafeHouse program or access financial assistance, follow this link to setup an appointment.
All appointments will be made by either phone or video call during the COVID-19 crisis. You must make an appointment in order to receive services.