Local state parks including among First Day Hikes on January 1

Washington State Parks is inviting the public to ring in the new year during its annual First Day Hikes event on Jan. 1, 2023.

At least 40 state parks will host staff-led and self-guided hikes, snowshoe excursions, bike rides and more on New Year’s Day.

The First Day Hikes will range in difficulty from paved, flat ADA-accessible trails to moderate hill climbs.

A few parks will host more than one hike with options tailored to different interests and abilities.

Additionally, some hikes will include educational talks where rangers will speak about the history and natural features of their parks.

Local First Day Hikes include:

BOTTLE BEACH STATE PARK

Time of Event: 9 a.m.

Name of Hike: Bottle Beach First Day Hike

Length of Hike: 1.2 miles

Where to Meet: Meet at Bottle Beach State Park Parking lot

Degree of Difficulty: Easy

Is this Hike for Beginners? Yes

ADA Accessible? No

Stroller Accessible? No

Are leashed dogs allowed? No

Restrictions: None

Things to bring: Bring binoculars

Registration Required: No

Cancellation Information: 360-268-9717

Description: Come take an easy guided hike with Ranger Lisa at Bottle Beach State Park. In the early 1900s Bottle Beach was the settlement called “Ocosta-by-the-Sea” located at the pacific terminus of the Northern Pacific Rail Road. Bottle Beach State Park is also one of the premier birding locations in the state so bring your binoculars and come learn about the park’s wildlife and unique history!

CAPE DISAPPOINTMENT STATE PARK

Time of Event: Noon

Name of Hike : Cape Disappointment First Day Hike

Trail Name: Coastal Loop Trail

Length of Hike: 1.5 miles

Where to Meet: Coastal Loop Parking area, near the Cape D. Cafe

Degree of Difficulty: Moderate

Is this Hike for Beginners? Yes

ADA Accessible? No

Stroller Accessible? No

Are leashed dogs allowed? Yes

Restrictions: None

Registration Required: No.

Cancellation Information: 360-642-3029

LAKE SYLVIA STATE PARK

Time of Event: 11 a.m.

Name of Hike: Children’s Hike

Trail Name: Sylvia Creek

Length of Hike: 1 mile

Where to Meet: Kitchen Shelter

Degree of Difficulty : Moderate

Is this Hike for Beginners? Yes

ADA Accessible? No

Stroller Accessible? No

Are leashed dogs allowed? No

Restrictions : None

Cancellation Information: 360-890-0988

Description: The Children’s Hike will be led by Ranger Falani. Experience Lake Sylvia in the morning as the fog escapes the lake. If this is your first hike or just another day on the trail enjoy the sights and sounds with your chosen adult

LAKE SYLVIA STATE PARK

Time of Event: 1 p.m.

Name of Hike: Forest Hike

Trail Name: Forest Trail

Length of Hike: 2 miles

Where to Meet: Kitchen Shelter

Degree of Difficulty: Moderate

Is this Hike for Beginners?: Yes

ADA Accessible? No

Stroller Accessible? No

Are leashed dogs allowed? No

Restrictions: None

Cancellation Information: 360-890-0988

Description: The Adult Hike will be led by Ranger Schwalb and Ranger Galli. Expect to see the parks inner beauty and enjoy this healthy working forest. Bring in the new year, whether this is your first time or your annual trip.

First Day Hikes is a national initiative led by America’s State Parks, encouraging people to get outdoors on New Year’s Day. Last year, nearly 55,000 people hiked over 133,000 miles during these free events throughout the nation.

New Year’s Day also marks the first state-managed land free day of 2023. Visitors will not need a Discover Pass to park on state recreation lands.

Many First Day Hikes require advanced registration, and group sizes may be limited.

Visit the State Parks website to view all activities and registration information.