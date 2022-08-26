Local schools included in funding for “Farm to School” meals

The Washington State Department of Agriculture is investing more than $3.5 million to get locally-grown food on school lunch trays across the state this coming school year.

WSDA notified 83 Farm to School purchasing grant award recipients this week and funds are eligible for reimbursement between Sept. 1, 2022, and June 30, 2023.

Grant awards range from $2,900 to more than $400,000. Program officials based awards on the number of meals served at the site and conducted a competitive review of applications.

Local schools included in the funding are Aberdeen, Hoquiam, and Raymond. A total of $89,000 is available between the three districts.

Derek Sandison, Director of the Washington State Department of Agriculture, said, “One of our goals with this grant program is to strengthen Washington’s food system at the regional level, while helping to ensure that more locally-produced food is consumed by children in our schools,” .

The Washington State Legislature provided funds to expand WSDA’s Farm to School program, administered in partnership with Washington’s Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI).

The grants are available to school districts and childcare centers that have a USDA child nutrition program, tribal schools, and tribal early learning centers. The grants will help these facilities buy Washington-grown foods for their child nutrition programs.

Organization Program Type County Final Aberdeen School District K-12 Grays Harbor $38,539.00 Auburn School District K-12 King $151,541.88 Bellevue Community College Childcare King $20,000.00 Bellingham School District K-12 Whatcom $111,486.00 Blaine School District K-12 Whatcom $19,200.00 Celas Creative Learning Academy Childcare Spokane $20,000.00 Central Valley School District K-12 Spokane $31,250.00 Cheney School District K-12 Spokane $58,968.00 Chief Leschi Schools K-12 – Tribal Pierce $20,000.00 Children’s Village Child Care Childcare King $8,000.00 Chimacum School District K-12 Jefferson $19,782.00 City of Seattle Childcare King $20,000.00 College Place School District K-12 Walla Walla $30,750.00 Columbia (Stevens) School District K-12 Stevens $5,427.00 Colville School District K-12 Stevens $32,400.00 Community Day Center for Children Inc. Childcare King $3,594.00 Concrete School District K-12 Skagit $19,605.00 Curlew School District K-12 Ferry $20,000.00 Darrington School District K-12 Snohomish $20,000.00 Dieringer School District K-12 Pierce $21,389.00 Ellensburg School District K-12 Kittitas $34,537.00 Everett School District K-12 Snohomish $179,117.00 Evergreen School District (Stevens) K-12 Stevens $4,060.00 Evergreen State College Childcare Thurston $19,939.00 Federal Way School District K-12 King $236,530.00 Franklin Pierce School District K-12 Pierce $96,164.00 Garfield School District K-12 Whitman $19,708.00 Glenwood School District K-12 Klickitat $19,901.00 Granite Falls School District K-12 Snohomish $32,358.00 Highline School District K-12 King $203,805.00 Hoquiam School District K-12 Grays Harbor $32,400.00 Impact Public Schools K-12 King $32,400.00 Kaleidoscope Childcare San Juan $20,000.00 Kitsap Community Resources Early Learning and Family Services Childcare Kitsap $14,342.00 Klickitat School District K-12 Klickitat $17,120.00 La Center School District K-12 Clark $12,136.00 Lopez School District K-12 San Juan $20,000.00 Maria’s Childcare Center Childcare Grant $2,986.00 Marion Forsman-Boushie Early Learning Center Childcare-Tribal Kitsap $10,044.00 Mary Walker School District K-12 Stevens $17,839.00 Mead School District K-12 Spokane $114,270.00 Metropolitan Development Council Childcare Pierce $22,610.00 Mount Vernon School District K-12 Skagit $81,420.00 Multicultural Child and Family Hope Center Childcare Pierce $10,000.00 Nooksack Valley School District K-12 Whatcom $32,370.00 Northport School District K-12 Stevens $20,000.00 Olympia School District K-12 Thurston $76,944.00 Orcas Christian School K-12 San Juan $19,000.00 Orcas Island School District K-12 San Juan $19,970.00 Palouse School District K-12 Whitman $19,708.00 Pe Ell School District K-12 Lewis $10,909.00 Pioneer School District K-12 Mason $20,000.00 Prescott School District K-12 Walla Walla $20,000.00 Pullman Community Montessori K-12 Whitman $9,779.00 Pullman School District K-12 Whitman $22,311.00 Quilcene School District K-12 Jefferson $20,000.00 Rainier School District K-12 Thurston $32,147.00 Raymond School District K-12 Pacific $18,109.00 Renton School District K-12 King $147,744.00 Republic School District K-12 Ferry $14,993.00 Riverview School District K-12 King $24,840.00 Seattle Public Schools K-12 King $416,442.00 SedroWoolley School District K-12 Skagit $56,154.00 Selkirk School District K-12 Pend Oreille $19,914.00 Shoreline School District K-12 King $83,838.00 Snohomish School District K-12 Snohomish $76,729.00 Spokane Head Start/Early Head Start Childcare Spokane $20,000.00 Spokane International Academy K-12 Spokane $20,000.00 Spokane School District K-12 Spokane $200,000.00 Sprague School District K-12 Lincoln $6,662.00 The Childrens Center at Burke Gilman Gardens Childcare King $3,000.00 Trinity Catholic School K-12 Spokane $5,000.00 Trinity Catholic School Educare Childcare Spokane $3,000.00 Valley School District K-12 Stevens $20,000.00 Valley School District Early Learning Center Childcare Stevens $20,000.00 Walla Walla Public Schools K-12 Walla Walla $45,700.00 Washtucna School District K-12 Adams $19,223.00 West Valley School District (Spokane) K-12 Spokane $32,400.00 West Valley School District (Spokane) Early Learning Center Childcare Spokane $6,971.00 West Valley School District (Yakima) K-12 Yakima $56,965.00 YMCA of Greater Seattle Youth Government Program Childcare King $8,145.00 Young Mens Christian Association of the Inland Northwest Childcare Spokane $5,063.00

For more information, visit agr.wa.gov/FarmToSchool or email [email protected]. The grant program is part of WSDA’s Focus on Food Initiative, ensuring safe, nutritious, local food is effectively produced and available throughout our state.