      Weather Alert

Local Republican caucuses scheduled for Saturday

Feb 25, 2020 @ 8:02am

As Presidential Primary ballots are in the hands of all Washington voters, the Grays Harbor County Republican Party announced that they will be holding their Republican Caucus this week.

Caucusing will occur on Saturday, February 29, 2020  at 5 locations around the county.

  •  Aberdeen American Legion Hall
  • Hoquiam Grand Central
  • Elma Senior Center
  • McCleary Old Hotel
  • Humptulips Fire Station

Caucus events will begin at 10 am, and it is suggested that attendees arrive at 9 am to check in to ensure a smooth and accurate caucus.

 Anyone registered to vote can find their caucus location at:  www.wsrp.org/caucus voters can also pre-register at this link to simplify the check in process.

If not already registered to vote, that can be done under the election tab on line at: www.sos.wa.gov

 

February 2020
M T W T F S S
« Jan    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
242526272829  
Most Popular Posts
AOE SALUTE a Teacher, Nominate Here!
15 Year Old Invents Board Game Called HIRE!
Join Club 953
Celebrate 25 Years of Bob Kingsley's Christmas In America!
Congratulations to our Winners in the Big & Rich with Cowboy Troy VIP experience!