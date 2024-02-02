Local projects included in over $85 million to expand electric vehicle charging across Washington

Over $85 million in grants will fund nearly 5,000 new electric vehicle (EV) charging stations in communities throughout the state, according to an announcement by Governor Jay Inslee and Department of Commerce Director Mike Fong.

All of the funds are going to nonprofits, electric utilities, tribes, and public agencies, and half of the grants will install chargers in communities most at risk of negative health effects said to be caused by fossil fuel pollution.

“One of the most important ways we can make electric vehicles an option for more people is by providing more charging stations. More and more Washingtonians are choosing to go electric, to the point we now have the second highest rate of EV adoption in the nation,” said Gov. Jay Inslee. “Thanks to the Climate Commitment Act and other climate investments by the Legislature, thousands more people will be able to choose clean electric cars that are healthier for children and for our planet.”

“We are committed to ensuring that the benefits from decarbonizing Washington’s economy are experienced broadly,” said Commerce Director Mike Fong. The process for awarding these EV charging grants prioritized projects that will add chargers in multifamily housing, publicly accessible locations and in communities highly vulnerable to the health impacts of air pollution, Fong said.

Local funding includes new chargers and ports in Aberdeen, Elma, and Raymond.

This is the first phase of investments through the Washington State Electric Vehicle Charging Program, with additional support from the Climate Commitment Act, and is part of efforts to reduce transportation emissions, improve air quality, and promote equitable access to electric vehicle charging.

Among the awards announced today are:

213 multifamily properties, including apartment buildings

211 fleets and workplaces, primarily local government agencies and school districts

141 public locations, such as recreation centers, libraries, and grocery stores

In total, the awards will result in the installation of 4,710 Level 2 EV chargers with 5,362 individual charging plugs and 271 direct current fast chargers with 420 plugs.

“Depending on the vehicle and charging unit, a Level 2 charger can add 10-20 miles per hour of charging and fully charge a 300-mile range battery in about 6-8 hours. Given this, Level 2 chargers are perfect for destination and overnight charging. DC fast chargers can charge a 300-mile range battery up to 80% in 20 minutes and are often used as range extenders along major travel corridors or at places where a driver would spend up to an hour.”

Funding was allocated to applicants based on a scoring system that prioritized installations in areas with high levels of pollution and few existing chargers, among other criteria.

“These significant investments in new EV charging infrastructure will also support good jobs for electricians and technicians throughout the state,” Fong said. Part of the award criteria included points for projects that committed to partnering with electrical worker apprenticeship programs to install the new charging stations.

View a map with details of the funded projects (ArcGIS)

To learn more, visit the Washington State Electric Vehicle Charging Program website or contact the Department of Commerce at [email protected].