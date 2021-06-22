Local organization working to bring health care to communities of color to receive grant
Coming this Friday, a local organization that serves communities of color will be one of the recipients of a grant to continue serving.
A virtual press conference will be held Friday, June 25, 2021 at 11 am to announce the 25 organizations throughout Washington who are said to be furthering equitable health care across state to receive funds.
One of these organizations is in Grays Harbor.
Community Health Plan of Washington (CHPW), Washington’s local not-for-profit Medicaid (Apple Health) and Medicare managed care plan, is holding the virtual presentation and press conference to announce recipients of its $250,000 Community Health Equity Fund for 25 community-based organizations in Washington State.
CHPW is providing each organization with a $10,000 unrestricted grant to support their work advancing health equity in their communities.
During the event on June 25 at 11 a.m. PT, CHPW and the community organizations will discuss how this donation will support these vital community-based efforts and the importance of equity in health care.
Media will be able to to join CHPW and the organizations to hear from CHPW’s leadership and those of four of the 25 organizations about their work to address gaps in health care for communities of color and those historically affected by inequitable health care.
The four spotlighted organizations will discuss their work and how they plan to use the funds and then the floor will then open up to the media to ask questions to CHPW and the community-based organizations.
It’s not known at this time if the local organization will be one of the four that are highlighted.
About CHPW
Founded in 1992 by a network of community and migrant health centers (CHCs) in Washington State, Community Health Plan of Washington is a community-governed, not-for-profit health plan formed to help coordinate care and advocate for people who were not being served by traditional insurance companies. The mission of CHPW is to deliver accessible managed care services that meet the needs and improve the health of Washington communities and to make managed care participation beneficial for community-responsive providers. CHPW serves approximately 250,000 members through Medicaid (an income-based program called Apple Health in WA) and Medicare (age and disability-based program) across the State. CHPW connects members to various physical, behavioral and social support services, and reinvests its profit back into the CHCs to help them deliver better care to all people. CHPW also seeks to identify and address health disparities and inequities, while coordinating services within a broader population health framework. Its parent, Community Health Network of Washington, serves nearly one million individuals across Washington through its CHC network sites. To learn more, visit chpw.org or connect on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or LinkedIn.