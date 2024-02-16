KIX 95.3 KIX 95.3 Logo

Local levies still passing; Aberdeen levies approval inscrease

February 16, 2024 9:01AM PST
Following the second count of ballots from the February Special Election, the Aberdeen School District has gained some breathing room as their levy requests are passing by a larger margin.

On Election Night, Aberdeen saw their Educational Programs and Operation (EPO) and Capital levies passing, but barely. The EPO levy was sitting just above a 50% majority with the Capital Levy slightly over 51%.

After a second count of ballots received before the Tuesday cutoff, approximately 470 Aberdeen votes were added to the total, increasing the approval ratings for the EPO and Capital levies to 53.11% and 54.11%, respectively.

All other local school levies remain safely in the passage range following the addition of eligible ballots.

The local voter turnout rose from 23.7% on the first count, to 32.39% as of Thursday.

Nearly 75% of the voter turnout was 55+, with almost 55% being above 65 years-of-age, according to the Secretary of State’s Office.

An additional ballot count is scheduled for February 20 before the vote is certified on February 23.

