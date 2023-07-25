Local funding part of $79 million distributed to hospitality businesses impacted by pandemic

Nearly 1,500 businesses across the state still struggling with pandemic recovery received grants to cover losses.

The Washington State Department of Commerce has distributed $79 million in grants to 1,493 hospitality sector businesses impacted by the pandemic.

Authorized by the Washington Legislature in 2022 (ESSB 5693), funding provided through the Washington Hospitality Grant program is assisting businesses across the state.

According to Commerce, “While the COVID-19 pandemic has seen dramatic impacts to businesses across many sectors, the hospitality industry was hit particularly hard with continued operational challenges making it difficult for many restaurants, hotels and small hospitality businesses to fully recover. “

Commerce provided every eligible business that applied with a grant.

This included five Grays Harbor grants and one for Pacific County.

Hospitality Grants County Business Name Address City State Zipcode County Award Grays Harbor RAINIER LANES INC 415 WEST HERON STREET ABERDEEN WA 98520 GRAYS HARBOR $4,365.74 Grays Harbor WESTPORT/GRAYLAND CHAMBER OF COMMERCE 2985 SOUTH MONTESANO STREET WESTPORT WA 98595 GRAYS HARBOR $2,840.22 Grays Harbor RAIN FOREST RESORT 516 SOUTH SHORE ROAD QUINAULT WA 98575 GRAYS HARBOR $61,800.82 Grays Harbor MAZATLAN RESTAURANT 12 INC. 1155 EAST WISHKAH STREET ABERDEEN WA 98520 GRAYS HARBOR $16,015.51 Grays Harbor STAY BEYOND INN & SUITES 800 EAST MAIN STREET ELMA WA 98541 GRAYS HARBOR $9,952.03 Pacific SALT HOTEL 147 HOWERTON WAY SE ILWACO WA 98624 PACIFIC $12,458.64 Total $107,432.96

Between the two counties, nearly $108,000 was received.

View a map of the grants awarded.

“Many small businesses are family owned, providing a key pathway to building generational wealth,” said Commerce Director Mike Fong. “Today, even as pressure from the direct financial impact of the pandemic is easing, small business owners are faced with ongoing obstacles as they adapt to new business models and uncertainties around workforce, supply chain disruptions, and other challenging economic conditions.”

Businesses in 37 counties received funding, including many in economically distressed counties around the state.

In addition, 31 lodging establishments impacted by the pandemic eviction moratorium are seeing some relief with reimbursements for unpaid room charges, damages and legal fees.

Only one local business was included in the allocations, the only business along Coastal Washington, with Stay Beyond Inn & Suites receiving an additional $7,700.

Eviction Relief Grants County Business Name Address City State Zipcode County Award Grays Harbor STAY BEYOND INN & SUITES 800 EAST MAIN STREET ELMA WA 98541 GRAYS HARBOR $7,751.52

View a map of eviction relief grants.

Director Fong is visiting small businesses throughout the state this summer to discuss the impact of the pandemic, current challenges and business needs moving forward.

To date, Commerce has distributed over $500 million in emergency relief grants to support the economic recovery stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

More information on past funding rounds can be found at https://commercegrants.com/covid-19-resources/small-business-grants-report/.