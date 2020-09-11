Local forest lands closed due to fire danger
Local forest lands have been closed to public access due to fire danger.
The Montesano City Forest is closed to public entry due to extreme fire danger until further notice.
State Parks says the trails within Lake Sylvia State Park are closed until further notice as well.
The campground and lake remain open with no campfires or charcoal allowed.
Rayonier has also closed all access to its forestland properties in California, Oregon, and Washington until further notice.
These properties include lands owned by Rayonier, Pope Resources, Olympic Property Group, and managed by Olympic Resource Management.
Rayonier says that closure will remain in effect until significant rainfall occurs or the fire hazard conditions improve.
Port Blakely’s forestlands in Washington and Oregon are also closed to all public access.
Weyerhaeuser closed multiple areas as well but in their last update on Sept. 8th they listed the Aberdeen, Pe Ell North, Pe Ell South, and Columbia River West permit areas in Washington as still open.