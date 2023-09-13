Local fire deparments and the Dept. of Corrections conduct exercise at Stafford Creek
Multiple fire departments are working together today at the Stafford Creek Corrections Center, but this is only an exercise.
EVENT: Joint Exercise of Critical Incident Command System
DATE: Wednesday, September 13, 2023
WHEN: 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
WHERE: Stafford Creek Corrections Center, 191 Constantine Way, Aberdeen, Wash.
The Department of Corrections tells KXRO that a joint exercise with the Aberdeen, Hoquiam, and South Beach fire departments in collaboration with Life Flight Network are testing the local correction facility’s critical incident command system.
According to a statement, the exercise is designed to integrate first responders and work as a unified command to resolve a presented scenario.
Staff say that the community will not be impacted by the exercise.