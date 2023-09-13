KIX 95.3 KIX 95.3 Logo

Local fire deparments and the Dept. of Corrections conduct exercise at Stafford Creek

September 13, 2023 10:27AM PDT
Logo from DOC. Image created by KXRO.

Multiple fire departments are working together today at the Stafford Creek Corrections Center, but this is only an exercise.

EVENT: Joint Exercise of Critical Incident Command System
DATE: Wednesday, September 13, 2023
WHEN: 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
WHERE: Stafford Creek Corrections Center, 191 Constantine Way, Aberdeen, Wash.

The Department of Corrections tells KXRO that a  joint exercise with the Aberdeen, Hoquiam, and South Beach fire departments in collaboration with Life Flight Network are testing the local correction facility’s critical incident command system. 

According to a statement, the exercise is designed to integrate first responders and work as a unified command to resolve a presented scenario.

Staff say that the community will not be impacted by the exercise.

