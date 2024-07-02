KIX 95.3 KIX 95.3 Logo

Local drive-by shooting leads to arrest

July 2, 2024 6:55AM PDT
Logo from Washington State Patrol

Three vehicles were involved in a road rage shooting outside McCleary.

The Washington State Patrol reported the incident occurred Monday morning around 10:30 am, and a suspect is in custody.

According to a report, three vehicles were traveling east on SR 8 when a 52-year-old Cosmopolis man in a 2010 Honda Accord fired a gun at one of the other vehicles, a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado driven by a 67-year-old Olympia man, but missed. 

A 2014 Ford Escape driven by a 33-year-old Montesano woman, with three passengers including two children, was struck by a bullet.

Following the gunfire, the Cosmopolis man is said to have struck the Silverado with his vehicle. The Accord and Escape stopped their vehicles, while the Silverado continued to the McCleary Police Department to contact law enforcement.

There were no injuries, but the suspect in the road rage shooting was transported to Summit Pacific Medical Center as a precautionary measure.

WSP says that the Cosmopolis man was arrested and charged with counts of Assault 1st, DUI, Reckless Driving, and Drive-by Shooting. He was booked into Grays Harbor County Jail.

The roadway was fully blocked as part of the investigation.

