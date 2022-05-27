Local businesses can take part in free learning series through GGHI/TRL

Greater Grays Harbor is launching a program through the Timberland Regional Library to assist local businesses.
The Business Builder Series partnership will launch in June.
The three-part series will highlight existing resources that will help build business resiliency, revenue and workforce.
According to GGHI, each session is one hour and will be held over Zoom.
The sessions will be held for three consecutive Mondays from Noon – 1pm.
The topic of first session on June 13th will be ‘Building a Resilient Business’, June 20th is ‘Resourcing Your Non-Profit or Event’, and June 27th is ‘Building the Best Employees.’
Attendees will be able to interact with speakers and see demonstrations on how to use the tools to assist in their success.
“Greater Grays Harbor, Inc. is pleased to bring our business and non-profit trainings back to the community,” states GGHI CEO, Lynnette Buffington. “We have all adjusted to how we deliver content and learn, and this series allows us to meet any business owner at any stage right wherever it fits best for them. We can’t wait to get started!”
All sessions are free and open to the public.
Attendees must register in advance and for each individual session they are interested in attending. Registration will close at the start of session, so don’t forget to secure your spot early.
To learn more about the content and speakers as well as register, please visit the GGHI event calendar at chamber.graysharbor.org/events/calendar/2022-06-01.
Contact the GGHI office at (360) 532-7888 or [email protected] with any questions.