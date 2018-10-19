Local band video made by Rick I know these guys aren’t Country, but they are local, and I made their video with my son Nathan. Thought you might to look at it. Let me know what you think! SHARE RELATED CONTENT Hoquiam High School Band hosts Star Wars Night at the football game! Aberdeen Police release their Lip Sync Challenge video Check Out The First Trailer From Disney’s “Aladdin” North Beach Medical Equipment AOE SALUTE a Teacher, Nominate Here! This Free Ticket Friday! Win Tickets to See Brett Eldredge in The Morning & Rascal Flatts in the Afternoon!