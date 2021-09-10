      Weather Alert

Local anglers will be able to retain jack coho in their salmon limit

Sep 10, 2021 @ 7:12am

Chehalis Basin salmon anglers may retain any jack coho as part of daily limit beginning Oct. 1.

This action from the Washington State Department of Fish & Wildlife will impact a number of local waterways.

Locations:

  • Black River: from mouth to bridge on 128th Ave. SW.
  • Chehalis River: from mouth to high bridge on Weyerhaeuser 1000 line.
  • Elk River: from mouth to confluence of Middle Branch.
  • Johns River: from mouth to confluence of Ballon Creek.
  • Hoquiam River including West Fork: from mouth to Dekay Rd. Bridge.
  • Hoquiam River East Fork from mouth to confluence of Berryman Creek.
  • Newaukum River: from mouth to Leonard Rd.
  • Satsop River: from mouth to Schafer State Park and 400’ below Bingham Creek Hatchery dam to the dam.
  • Skookumchuck River: from mouth to 100’ below outlet of TransAlta WDFW steelhead rearing ponds.
  • Van Winkle Creek: from mouth to 400’ below outlet of Lake Aberdeen Hatchery.
  • Wishkah River: from mouth to 200’ below the weir at the Wishkah Rearing Ponds.
  • Wynoochee River: from mouth to WDFW White Bridge access site.

Anglers can retain the jack coho as part of the salmon daily limit from Oct. 1 through Dec. 31, 2021.

According to WDFW, this action is taken to provide harvest opportunity for the retention of all returning jack coho as agreed during the 2021-2022 North of Falcon season setting process.

Additional information: See the 2021-2022 WDFW Sport Fishing Rules pamphlet for other fishing opportunities.

