Local anglers will be able to retain jack coho in their salmon limit
Chehalis Basin salmon anglers may retain any jack coho as part of daily limit beginning Oct. 1.
This action from the Washington State Department of Fish & Wildlife will impact a number of local waterways.
Locations:
- Black River: from mouth to bridge on 128th Ave. SW.
- Chehalis River: from mouth to high bridge on Weyerhaeuser 1000 line.
- Elk River: from mouth to confluence of Middle Branch.
- Johns River: from mouth to confluence of Ballon Creek.
- Hoquiam River including West Fork: from mouth to Dekay Rd. Bridge.
- Hoquiam River East Fork from mouth to confluence of Berryman Creek.
- Newaukum River: from mouth to Leonard Rd.
- Satsop River: from mouth to Schafer State Park and 400’ below Bingham Creek Hatchery dam to the dam.
- Skookumchuck River: from mouth to 100’ below outlet of TransAlta WDFW steelhead rearing ponds.
- Van Winkle Creek: from mouth to 400’ below outlet of Lake Aberdeen Hatchery.
- Wishkah River: from mouth to 200’ below the weir at the Wishkah Rearing Ponds.
- Wynoochee River: from mouth to WDFW White Bridge access site.
Anglers can retain the jack coho as part of the salmon daily limit from Oct. 1 through Dec. 31, 2021.
According to WDFW, this action is taken to provide harvest opportunity for the retention of all returning jack coho as agreed during the 2021-2022 North of Falcon season setting process.
Additional information: See the 2021-2022 WDFW Sport Fishing Rules pamphlet for other fishing opportunities.