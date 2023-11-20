Local advisory seat open on statewide snowmobile advisory committee

The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission invites the public to nominate winter sports enthusiasts for the agency’s snowmobile advisory committee.

This includes a position representing the local area.

Three positions are available statewide to snowmobilers, and one is available statewide to individuals involved in non-motorized winter sports.

The Snowmobile Advisory Committee is composed of one snowmobile enthusiast from each of the state’s six represented winter recreation regions.

The Washington Department of Natural Resources, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and Washington Association of Counties each have one representative who serves on the committee. Also included is an ex-officio member from the Washington Department of Licensing.

The committee meets at least two weekends each year. Members may serve up to two, three-year terms.

The Snowmobile Advisory Committee seeks candidates from the following areas:

Area 2 which represents Okanogan, Chelan, Douglas, and Grant counties,

Area 3 which represents Ferry, Stevens, Pend Oreille, Lincoln, and Spokane counties,

Area 4, which represents Pierce, Thurston, Lewis, Cowlitz, Skamania, Clark, Mason, Pacific, and Grays Harbor counties.

The committee also seeks an at-large candidate to represent non-motorized winter sports enthusiasts.

Nominations must be received by December 31, 2023. New appointments begin once approved by Washington State Parks.

For more information on nominations contact the Winter Recreation Program at [email protected] or call (360) 902-8684.

Applications can be sent to the Winter Recreation Program at [email protected] or by mail at Winter Recreation Program P.O. Box 42650, Olympia, WA 98504-2650