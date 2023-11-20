KIX 95.3 KIX 95.3 Logo

Local advisory seat open on statewide snowmobile advisory committee

November 20, 2023 7:40AM PST
Share
Logo from WDFW

The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission invites the public to nominate winter sports enthusiasts for the agency’s snowmobile advisory committee. 

This includes a position representing the local area.

Three positions are available statewide to snowmobilers, and one is available statewide to individuals involved in non-motorized winter sports. 

The Snowmobile Advisory Committee is composed of one snowmobile enthusiast from each of the state’s six represented winter recreation regions. 

The Washington Department of Natural Resources, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and Washington Association of Counties each have one representative who serves on the committee. Also included is an ex-officio member from the Washington Department of Licensing. 

The committee meets at least two weekends each year. Members may serve up to two, three-year terms. 

The Snowmobile Advisory Committee seeks candidates from the following areas:  

  • Area 2 which represents Okanogan, Chelan, Douglas, and Grant counties,  
  • Area 3 which represents Ferry, Stevens, Pend Oreille, Lincoln, and Spokane counties,  
  • Area 4, which represents Pierce, Thurston, Lewis, Cowlitz, Skamania, Clark, Mason, Pacific, and Grays Harbor counties.  

The committee also seeks an at-large candidate to represent non-motorized winter sports enthusiasts.  

Nominations must be received by December 31, 2023. New appointments begin once approved by Washington State Parks.  

For more information on nominations contact the Winter Recreation Program at [email protected] or call (360) 902-8684.

Applications can be sent to the Winter Recreation Program at [email protected] or by mail at Winter Recreation Program P.O. Box 42650, Olympia, WA 98504-2650 

Most Popular Posts

1

The Tennino Music Fest is Set For July 21, & 22, 2023 with Headliners Danny Vernon and The Olson Bros Band
2

Maddie & Tae to Perform on PBS's "A Capitol Fourth" Concert!
3

Hoquiam included among more than $300 million to support clean water projects
4

Senator Kevin Van De Wege running for WA Lands Commissioner
5

Multi-platinum recording artist Mary Lambert to headline Grays Harbor Pride Festival

Recently Played

Shes Got It AllKenny Chesney
5:59am
KeroseneMiranda Lambert
5:56am
Cowboys And PlowboysJon Pardi / Luke Bryan
5:53am
Looking For YouChris Young
5:48am
Hick HeavenThe Olson Bros Band
5:45am
View Full Playlist