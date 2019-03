Local Actor Jason Whited stopped by the Kix 95.3 Morning show to talk about the movie he stars in called “Dead Faith” as well as the production company which made the film Pale Horse Films. Check out the interview below!

The movie is available to watch on Amazon and is free to watch for Amazon Prime members. Jason and the producers would love it if you checked it out and leave a review!

Here is a link to watch the film click HERE!

Jason Whited Interview Part 1

Jason Whited Interview Part 2