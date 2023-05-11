Live Nation’s Concert Week, $25 all in tix!

KIX 95.3 KIX 95.3 Logo

May 11, 2023 2:25PM PDT
It’s Live Nation’s Concert Week! They’re offering $25 “ALL-IN” tickets for 3,800 shows by more than 300 artists across North America.  It goes from Wednesday, May 10th through Tuesday the 16th.

The Artists will include Rob Zombie and Alice CooperRod Stewart, Janet JacksonFall Out BoyMaroon 5Shania TwainGarbageGhostP!nkBoy George & Culture ClubKeith UrbanSnoop Dogg and Wiz KhalifaDef Leppard Motley CrueLL Cool JLuke BryanManeskinLouis TomlinsonMiranda LambertWu-Tang Clan and Nas and more.

Buy Your tickets HERE!

