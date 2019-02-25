Listen now: Thomas Rhett teases fans with a snippet of his new song, “Look What God Gave Her”

The Valory Music Co. – “Look What God Gave Her,” the lead single from Thomas Rhett‘s forthcoming fourth album, won’t be available in full until next Friday, but he’s teasing fans with a short snippet of the song now.

“Look what God gave her/How perfect he made her/She walks in the room/It’s like he answered my prayers,” TR sings on the uptempo earworm, which tips its hat to the boy bands of the nineties.

“The way that she moves/How could anybody blame her/I know she’s got haters/But it ain’t her fault/Naw/Look what God gave her.”

You can sample the song via TR’s socials now. And if you wonder who the father of two is singing about, he recently Instagrammed a series of photos from his music video shoot with his daughters, Willa and Ada.

Following its release next Friday, Thomas Rhett will perform the song when he serves as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live. You can tune in to watch at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

“Look What God Gave Her” is the follow-up to TR’s most recent #1, “Sixteen,” and his first new music since 2017’s Life Changes album.

View this post on Instagram “LOOK WHAT GOD GAVE HER” everywhere 3/1 @nbcsnl 3/2 A post shared by ThomasRhettAkins (@thomasrhettakins) on Feb 22, 2019 at 6:01am PST

