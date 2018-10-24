Listen now: Florida Georgia Line releases “baby-maker” “Talk You Out of It” as new single

BMLGFlorida Georgia Line will follow up their #1, “Simple,” with the track “Talk You Out of It.”

Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley originally released the song back in July, as a preview of their forthcoming fourth album.

“‘Talk You Out of It’ has a very different feel for us… It’s the baby-making song on the album,” Tyler laughs. “But really, BK and I are always challenging ourselves creatively and knew that we had to record it when we first heard it.”

“The vibe was just so money,” Brian agrees. “Nothing like a good date night in!”

“Talk You Out of It” is available to stream or download now, and you can check out its lyric video on YouTube as well.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Brad Paisley set to sing “The Star Spangled Banner” before Friday’s World Series game Why the heart of rock and roll is still beatin’ for Old Dominion’s Matthew Ramsey Thomas Rhett, Dierks, Brothers Osborne, FGL, Bebe Rexha, Pistol Annies and Kacey Musgraves set to play the 52nd CMAs Luke Combs’ die-hard fans from the beginning are still with him — and a couple even tied the knot WATCH – The Set List! Lady Antebellum makes a special announcement and 2018 CMA Performers are revealed! Cole Swindell celebrates his #1 “Break Up” with his fans
Comments