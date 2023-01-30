Life Flight Network to invest in, and operate out of, Bowerman Airport

Life Flight Network has announced the addition of a new critical care transport base in Hoquiam.

According to a release, Life Flight is set to begin operations at Bowerman Airport in mid spring, operating both fixed and rotor wing aircraft. The new base is said to be part of a continued effort to expand rural access to critical air medical resources, and is meant to provide lifesaving care to the Olympic Peninsula and the surrounding communities.

Life Flight will staff their new base with trained pilots, flight nurses, flight paramedics and mechanics.

“Through speed and with compassion these expert clinicians save lives and improve patient outcomes by delivering the highest levels of care to the communities they serve.”

Within the aircraft’s state-of-the-art medical interior, the flight crew operate a mobile intensive care unit, with the ability to perform a multitude of highly skilled medical functions during transport.

“We are very happy to hear that Life Flight Network is bringing dedicated air medical resources to Grays Harbor County,” said Hoquiam Fire Chief, Matt Miller. “Their presence will enable us to expedite transport of critical patients to definitive care, saving countless lives. We have worked side by side with their organization many times and their crews have proven to be trustworthy, capable, and reliable. We look forward to welcoming them to the area and continuing to work together to care for this community.”

The company will place both a helicopter and an airplane at Bowerman field, accommodating short- and long-range transports and a variety of weather conditions.

The new base will reportedly infuse nearly $2M in economic impact to the area, creating approximately 20 new jobs.

“We are humbled and excited to bring this lifesaving service to the communities of Grays Harbor County,” said Dominic Pomponio, Chief Business Officer for Life Flight Network. “We exist for one reason: to save lives. By stationing a helicopter and fixed wing aircraft at Bowerman Airport, response times to patients experiencing a critical medical emergency will be reduced, improving survivability and patient outcomes.”