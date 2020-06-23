“Library Takeout” begins locally starting today

The Timberland Regional Library will begin their Library Takeout service starting today locally and phased openings at facilities across the region over the coming weeks.
Most libraries within the region begin their service today or next week, with the exceptions of Amanda Park to begin July 7; Raymond, Winlock, and Lacey will begin later this summer after cleaning, repairs, or planned renovations are completed at those facilities.
Library Takeout is a holds pick-up service that will take place on select days from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m.
Book Return bins will also be available at the same time as Library Takeout service.
Library Takeout process:
- Place Library materials on hold – online or by calling your local library
- Wait for notification your holds are ready – email or phone
- Arrive at the Library (1 – 5 p.m.) – look for Library Takeout signs
- Call or text to let us know you’ve arrived (numbers are on the signs)
- Follow directions on safely picking up your materials
Please note for returning library materials:
- Return bins will be available during Library Takeout days & hours at branch locations only
- Please place your materials directly in bins
- Do not hand materials to staff
- No bags, please place only library materials in the bins
- No donations are being accepted at this time
Library buildings are still closed to the public which means there is no public access, no meeting rooms, no restrooms, and no computer use. Additional services will be added after all five of our counties are in Stage 3 and the Governor has issued guidance to libraries on next steps for reopening.
Wi-Fi continues to be available at all library locations from 6 a.m to midnight daily and Mobile Printing print job pick up will be available during Library Takeout.
Masks are required for Library Takeout.
Grays Harbor County
Aberdeen Timberland Library
Start date: June 23
Schedule: Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday
Hours: 1:00 to 5:00 p.m.
Hoquiam Timberland Library
Start date: June 23
Schedule: Wednesday and Saturday
Hours: 1:00 to 5:00 p.m.
Amanda Park Timberland Library
Start date: July 7
Schedule: Tuesday – Thursday, and Saturday
Hours: 1:00 to 5:00 p.m.
Elma Timberland Library
Start date: June 23
Schedule: Tuesday – Saturday
Hours: 1:00 to 5:00 p.m.
McCleary Timberland Library
Start date: June 23
Schedule: Tuesday – Thursday, and Saturday
Hours: 1:00 to 5:00 p.m.
Montesano Timberland Library
Start date: June 23
Schedule: Tuesday – Saturday
Hours: 1:00 to 5:00 p.m.
Oakville Timberland Library
Start date: June 23
Schedule: Wednesday – Saturday
Hours: 1:00 to 5:00 p.m.
Westport Timberland Library
Start date: June 30
Schedule: Wednesday – Saturday
Hours: 1:00 to 5:00 p.m.
Lewis County
Centralia Timberland Library
Start date: June 23
Schedule: Monday – Thursday, and Saturday
Hours: 1:00 to 5:00 p.m.
Chehalis Timberland Library
Start date: June 30
Schedule: Tuesday – Saturday
Hours: 1:00 to 5:00 p.m.
Mountain View Timberland Library
Start date: June 23
Schedule: Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday
Hours: 1:00 to 5:00 p.m.
Packwood Timberland Library
Start date: June 23
Schedule: Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday
Hours: 1:00 to 5:00 p.m.
Salkum Timberland Library
Start date: June 23
Schedule: Tuesday – Saturday
Hours: 1:00 to 5:00 p.m.
Winlock Timberland Library
Not providing Library Takeout at this time.
This facility is undergoing a larger cleaning project. Once the building has been deemed safe to open, it may provide curbside service up to 2 days per week.
Mason County
Hoodsport Timberland Library
Start date: June 30
Schedule: Tuesday and Saturday
Hours: 1:00 to 5:00 p.m.
North Mason Timberland Library
Start date: June 23
Schedule: Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday
Hours: 1:00 to 5:00 p.m.
Shelton Timberland Library
Start date: June 23
Schedule: Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday
Hours: 1:00 to 5:00 p.m.
Pacific County
Ilwaco Timberland Library
Start date: June 23
Schedule: Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday
Hours: 1:00 to 5:00 p.m.
Naselle Timberland Library
Start date: June 23
Schedule: Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday
Hours: 1:00 to 5:00 p.m.
Ocean Park Timberland Library
Start date: June 23
Schedule: Tuesday – Saturday
Hours: 1:00 to 5:00 p.m.
Raymond Timberland Library
Not providing Library Takeout at this time.
This facility is undergoing a larger cleaning project. Once the building has been deemed safe to open, it may provide curbside service up to 1 day per week.
South Bend Timberland Library
Start date: June 30
Schedule: Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday
Hours: 1:00 to 5:00 p.m.
Thurston County
Lacey Timberland Library
Not providing Library Takeout at this time, however book returns will be accepted on the schedule below. This facility is undergoing a planned remodel.
Book returns to open: June 23
Book Return (and eventual Takeout) schedule: Tuesday – Saturday
Hours: 1:00 to 5:00 p.m.
Olympia Timberland Library
Start date: June 23
Schedule: Tuesday – Saturday
Hours: 1:00 to 5:00 p.m.
Tenino Timberland Library
Start date: June 23
Schedule: Tuesday and Saturday
Hours: 1:00 to 5:00 p.m.
Tumwater Timberland Library
Start date: June 23
Schedule: Tuesday – Saturday
Hours: 1:00 to 5:00 p.m.
Yelm Timberland Library
Start date: June 23
Schedule: Tuesday – Saturday
Hours: 1:00 to 5:00 p.m.