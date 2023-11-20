KIX 95.3 KIX 95.3 Logo

L&I opens new Montesano office

November 20, 2023 7:28AM PST
The Washington State Department of Labor & Industries has announced that their new Montesano office is open as of Monday, November 20.

The agency closed its office in Aberdeen on September 21 to relocate to the new office in Montesano at 338 W. Pioneer near Fleet Park. 

“The staff is excited about the new surroundings and looking forward to providing services,” said Joni O’lague, Customer Service Manager. “The location also has some great benefits for our customers.”

The new office is said to provide a range of services and convenience for customers, including:

  • Opening five days a week, Monday-Friday, 9a-4p
  • Proximity to other government offices
  • Easier access through Grays Harbor Transit with a Route 40 stop in front of the office

The move is also said to save significant money in lease costs and relocate the office at a site more accessible to the public, and more centrally located in the regional community.

Contact information for the office, including TTY and Fax numbers, can be obtained at www.Lni.wa.gov/Offices, and clicking under “Montesano.” The site also has turn-by-turn directions to the office.

 The agency has had an office in the area for more than 20 years.

