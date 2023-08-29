Levy lid lift planned for November ballot from GHFD#2

Grays Harbor Fire District #2 will have a Levy Lid Lift on the November ballot.

According to information shared by the district, the GHFD#2 Commissioners voted to place a Property Tax Levy on the upcoming election ballots that would return tax collections to a rate previously adopted by voters.

In a release, the district covering much of the middle of Grays Harbor states that their regular fire levy to pay for services has continually decreased since it was adopted last in 2020, which set the rate at that time at $1.50 per $1,000 of assessed value.

According to officials, the rate has since dropped to $1.11 per $1,000 of assessed.

A document on the proposed measure says that levy rates fall as property values increase, limiting the district to roughly the same annual income, minus a 1% annual increase as allowed by law, while costs continue to rise. This 1% increase has not fulfilled the needs as costs for service and materials increase.

Voters had approved levy lid lifts for the department in 2020 as well as 2011.

The measure on the ballot would, if approved by voters, authorize the levy lid lift to return it to the $1.50 for a single year. This increase, according to the figures from the department, would cost the owner of a $250,000 home an additional $97.50 per year ($8.13 per month).

Funding from levies support daily operations at the local department, including personnel and equipment costs.

“Funding these items is essential to delivering services and maintaining fire insurance ratings.” said the department.

The district has planned an open house and public meeting to discuss and answer questions regarding the proposal at a townhall meeting on Monday, October 12 at 6pm at their Central Park main station.

More information is available at www.ghfd2.org