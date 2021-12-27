      Weather Alert

LeMay Grays Harbor has suspended service today for Garbage and Recycling Services

Dec 27, 2021 @ 9:33am

LeMay Grays Harbor tells KXRO that due to “the weather conditions and public safety” they will not be servicing Garbage and Recycling customers today.

They say that although their phones lines are open, their office is closed and operations have been suspended.

“We are sorry for any inconvenience this disruption may cause.  We understand it can be frustrating however public and employee safety is our main concern.  While your street or neighborhood may be safe to drive
in the streets leading to your home or from our office may not be. “

