      Weather Alert

LeMay garbage services continue, although office access is limited

Mar 20, 2020 @ 7:58am

LeMay service will not be interrupted, but they are closing their offices in response to coronavirus.

In response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19), LeMay Grays Harbor  announced that they are closing their office to limit exposure to both our employees and our customers. 

At this time there will be no disruption to curbside services and the transfer station at 29 Gavet Lane in Montesano will remain open.

LeMay says that their customer service team will answer calls between 8am to 5 pm and payments can be made by phone, mail, payment drop box located at LeMays or Aberdeen City Hall, 

Online payments through the bill pay link on at www.graysharbor.lemayinc.com.

