Leadership Grays Harbor applications open for 2022 program
Applications for Leadership Grays Harbor are now open.
Greater Grays Harbor, Inc. announced that local companies and individuals interested in taking part in the six-month personal and professional leadership development program can apply now.
Those who complete the program will join over 500 in Grays Harbor who have taken part since its inception in 1995 from local business, non-profit, and government backgrounds.
The program is being held in partnership with Grays Harbor College to “connect people from different industries and backgrounds to grow as leaders, while learning about the Grays Harbor community”.
The program will cover topics such as:
- the difference between leadership and management
- emotional intelligence
- exploring different personality types
- the human side of project management
The program will primarily be held virtually via Zoom, although GGHI announced that they plan to add two in-person site visits to local companies if pandemic restrictions allow.
Sessions will occur every three weeks starting in January. Limited seats are available and the deadline to apply is Monday, January 3rd, 2022.
Those interested are asked to contact GGHI by calling (360) 532-7888 or emailing Candie Gleason at [email protected].