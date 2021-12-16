      Weather Alert

Leadership Grays Harbor applications open for 2022 program

Dec 16, 2021 @ 7:55am

Applications for Leadership Grays Harbor are now open.

Greater Grays Harbor, Inc. announced that local companies and individuals interested in taking part in the six-month personal and professional leadership development program can apply now.

Those who complete the program will join over 500 in Grays Harbor who have taken part since its inception in 1995 from local business, non-profit, and government backgrounds.

The program is being held in partnership with Grays Harbor College to “connect people from different industries and backgrounds to grow as leaders, while learning about the Grays Harbor community”. 

The program will cover topics such as: 

  • the difference between leadership and management
  • emotional intelligence
  • exploring different personality types
  • the human side of project management

The program will primarily be held virtually via Zoom, although GGHI announced that they plan to add two in-person site visits to local companies if pandemic restrictions allow.

Sessions will occur every three weeks starting in January. Limited seats are available and the deadline to apply is Monday, January 3rd, 2022. 

Those interested are asked to contact GGHI by calling (360) 532-7888 or emailing Candie Gleason at [email protected].

December 2021
M T W T F S S
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
Most Popular Posts
Pacific County explosion ruled accidental
South Bend employee vaccine mandate fails to pass
Beach Hazards Statement for coastal areas
Fish & Wildlife Commissioner resigns; opens door for local representation
TRL asks Rochester community for feedback on future services 
Connect With Us Listen To Us On