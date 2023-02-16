Latest round of $70 million in state pandemic relief assists 46 local businesses

The Washington State Department of Commerce, in partnership with the Washington State Arts Commission (ArtsWA), distributed $70 million in grants to 3,787 for-profit and nonprofit small businesses impacted by the pandemic.

Funding provided through the Working Washington Grants: Round 5 and Convention Center Grant program is assisting businesses in all 39 Washington counties, including $42 million awarded to nearly 1,500 in the cultural sector.

The 3,750 Working Washington 5 grants ranged from $500 to $75,000. See map (webpage).

Within Grays Harbor, this totaled $425,313 between 26 businesses, while 20 Pacific County businesses shared $391,512.

Business Name City County CONNECTIONS, A CENTER FOR HEALTHY FAMILIES MONTESANO GRAYS HARBOR ACE OF CLUBS HOQUIAM GRAYS HARBOR LIGHTHOUSE SUITES INN OCEAN SHORES GRAYS HARBOR ALWAYS LEARNING LLC OCEAN SHORES GRAYS HARBOR 360 AESTHETICS MONTESANO GRAYS HARBOR BELLA VITA SALON AND SPA ABERDEEN GRAYS HARBOR COASTAL INTERPRETIVE CENTER OCEAN SHORES GRAYS HARBOR FOUND FORAGED FORGED HOQUIAM GRAYS HARBOR DRIFTWOOD PLAYERS ABERDEEN GRAYS HARBOR FREEDOM ACRES KENNELS LLC ELMA GRAYS HARBOR CANTON CAFE ABERDEEN GRAYS HARBOR GH WINE SELLARS, LLC ABERDEEN GRAYS HARBOR HAPPY AT HOME PET SITTING SERVICES ABERDEEN GRAYS HARBOR WESTPORT AQUARIUM WESTPORT GRAYS HARBOR HARBOR CARPET CLEANING SERVICE ABERDEEN GRAYS HARBOR MONTE FITNESS CENTER MONTESANO GRAYS HARBOR CONTESSA CATERING PACIFIC BEACH GRAYS HARBOR MCCLEARY HISTORICAL SOCIETY MCCLEARY GRAYS HARBOR MNR LOGGIN G, LLC ABERDEEN GRAYS HARBOR OCEANA SPA INC ABERDEEN GRAYS HARBOR ABERDEEN MOTEL ABERDEEN GRAYS HARBOR SOUTH BEACH CYCLE GRAYLAND GRAYS HARBOR UP YOUR NOSE DROPS, LLC MCCLEARY GRAYS HARBOR VETERANS OF FOREIGN WARS GENERAL DOOLITTLE POST 3057 WESTPORT GRAYS HARBOR WESTPORT SOUTH BEACH HISTORICAL SOCIETY WESTPORT GRAYS HARBOR WESTPORT WINERY INC. ABERDEEN GRAYS HARBOR ACTION PAK, INC RAYMOND PACIFIC ALLIANCE FOR A BETTER COMMUNITY RAYMOND PACIFIC APPELO ARCHIVES CENTER NASELLE PACIFIC FRIENDS OF CHINOOK SCHOOL CHINOOK PACIFIC FRIENDS OF WILLAPA NATIONAL WILDLIFE REFUGE ILWACO PACIFIC COLUMBIA PACIFIC HERITAGE MUSEUM ILWACO PACIFIC JORDAN FORESTRY & EXCAVATION LLC RAYMOND PACIFIC LONG BEACH PENINSULA ACOUSTIC MUSIC FOUNDATION LONG BEACH PACIFIC NORTH JETTY BREWING SEAVIEW PACIFIC NORTHWEST CARRIAGE MUSEUM RAYMOND PACIFIC PACIFIC COUNTY ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT COUNCIL RAYMOND PACIFIC PENINSULA ARTS ASSOCIATION OCEAN PARK PACIFIC PORT OF WILLAPA HARBOR/RAYMOND SCHOOL BOARD RAYMOND PACIFIC SOUTH PACIFIC COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY LONG BEACH PACIFIC COLUMBIA RIVER ROADHOUSE CHINOOK PACIFIC THE WORLD KITE MUSEUM & HALL OF FAME LONG BEACH PACIFIC TOKELAND HOTEL & RESTAURANT TOKELAND PACIFIC TOKELAND NORTH COVE CHAMBER OF COMMERCE TOKELAND PACIFIC WILLAPA BREWING CO SOUTH BEND PACIFIC WILLAPA VALLEY LAVENDER FARM RAYMOND PACIFIC

While many small businesses have been slow to recover fully, those that depend on conventions and conferences, like many nonprofits and cultural businesses, took particularly staggering and sustained losses from the pandemic. The Convention Center Grant program provided grants ranging from $5,505 to $400,000 to 37 of these businesses. See map (webpage).

In both programs, every eligible application received some level of funding, and funds were distributed within all 39 counties of the state.

In economically distressed counties, such as Grays Harbor and Pacific County, 475 businesses received $8.5 million in grants. More than 70% of Round 5 awardees self-identified as coming from historically disadvantaged communities, who often experienced more profound hardship from the pandemic.

“Artists, cultural organizations and small businesses in historically marginalized communities were hit particularly hard as revenue generated through ticket sales and sponsorships dried up during the pandemic’s first two years,” said Commerce Director Lisa Brown. “We have worked tirelessly with our partners to ensure that this essential part of the economy can continue adding to the rich culture and diversity for which Washington state is known.”

The success of Working Washington and Convention Center Grant programs means that small businesses across multiple industries—hospitality, arts and entertainment, retail, transportation, construction, agriculture, and beyond—can face the future with greater confidence and fuel the economic and cultural vitality of Washington state.

Next round opening in March

A new round of approximately $100 million in relief funding is expected in March, targeted to small businesses in the hospitality sector. More information on this and past funding rounds is at Emergency Grants | Washington State Department of Commerce (commercegrants.com).