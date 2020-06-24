      Weather Alert

Latest Pacific County COVID case linked to 4 other cases identified this week

Jun 24, 2020 @ 6:52am

A new case of COVID-19 in Pacific County has been linked to a seafood processing facility.

The Pacific County Department of Health and Human Services announced that a new positive case of COVID-19 was reported.

Through contact tracing, this individual was identified as a close contact to the four cases reported on Monday.

With this additional case, Pacific County has 17 confirmed positive cases.

As case management and contact tracing continues, one of the previously reported cases is an employee of a local seafood processing facility.

The Pacific County Department of Health and Human Services is working with the facility to assess, test, and limit spread of COVID-19. Updates will be forthcoming as available.

The Pacific County Public Health and Human Services Department will continue to investigate recent cases and strongly encourages the public to maintain social distancing by limiting non-essential travel, and practice personal protective measures to include, washing hands often with soapy water for at least 20 seconds, avoid touching your face, and wearing a face covering in public.

For up to date information and guidance about how to keep yourself and your family healthy, please visit: www.pacificcountycovid19.com.

