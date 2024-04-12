Last Chance Cody Johnson Ticket Giveaway with Free Ticket Friday April 19th
April 12, 2024 10:37AM PDT
Cody Johnson hit’s The Tacoma Dome with “The Leather Tour” Saturday Night April 27th with special guests Justin Moore & Drake Milligan,
and Kix 95.3 is giving you one last chance to WIN tickets with Free Ticket Friday next week on Friday April 19th! Listen to The Luceman in the morning at 6:50, 7:50, & 8:50
and Rick Moyer in the afternoon at 4:20 and 5:20!
When we tell you to text in, text in the codeword PAINTER to the kix text line
360-537-0953.
If your text is the 95th one we recieve and has the codeword PAINTER in it, We will call your name live on the air and you’ll have 95 seconds to call us back and claim your tickets!
But beware, failure to call back in time and you’ll lose em!
To purchase your tickets to see Cody Johnson just click HERE!
For all things Cody Johnson check out his official website Click Here!
