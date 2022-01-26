Lane closures through Feb. 11 on US 12 near Aberdeen
Drivers can expect an around-the-clock lane closure on US 12 as emergency repairs begin today following regionwide flooding.
The Washington State Department of Transportation and Quigg Brothers, Inc will begin efforts to stabilize a slope and clear a culvert under US 12 that was clogged by recent storms at milepost 4.6 near Aberdeen.
According to WSDOT, a 3×4 foot culvert below the highway that is part of the stormwater system is buried under 30 feet of debris following December’s snowmelt and recent flooding.
Under an emergency contract, crews will stabilize the hillside, rebuild the embankment, remove woody debris near the culvert site and inspect the stormwater systems.
Once the culvert is cleared, WSDOT will evaluate and recommend repairs.
Total costs for repairs are estimated at $525,000, but officials say that could go up if additional damage is found. The state is seeking federal reimbursement for these repairs because of significant flooding and a series of storms in the region earlier this winter.
Beginning today, Quiggs Brothers, Inc. starts work.
During the emergency repairs, eastbound US 12 will be reduced to one lane for a week.
After that, the westbound highway will be reduced to a single lane for a week.
Expect an around-the-clock lane closure through Feb. 11.
Grays Harbor travelers are encouraged to sign up for email updates. Real-time traffic information is available on the WSDOT app and WSDOT regional Twitter account.