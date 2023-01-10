Lake Sylvia and Twin Harbors parks see partial closures

Two local campgrounds are going to see changes that could impact visitors.

Washington State Parks posted two updates recently that impact local park areas.

At Twin Harbors State Park, officials say that Bonge Ave beach access has been closed.

According to an update, the closure to vehicle traffic is due to seasonal erosion.

Until its re-opening, visitors are being asked to use the Grayland Beach Road access located three miles to the south or the Cranberry Beach Road access located four miles to the south.

At Lake Sylvia State Park, there is a temporary closure scheduled for the campground restroom.

State Parks says that the campground restroom and showers will be closed for maintenance Jan. 13 through Jan. 20.

A portable toilet is said to be available on site and the day use shower house will be available for use.

Officials apologized for any inconvenience.