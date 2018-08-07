Lady Antebellum/Darius Rucker Tickets Up for Grabs This Free Ticket Friday!

Lady Antebellum and Darius Rucker bring their “Summer Plays On” Tour to the White River Amphitheater on August 19th! And Your last chance to Win tickets is happening This Friday August 10th with Free Ticket Friday!!
Listen to the Kix morning show at 6:50, 7:50, & 8:50 for your chance to win!! When we tell you to text in, text in the code word “Summer” to 360-537-0953! If your text is the 95th one we receive with the code word in it, we’ll call you live on the air! Answer the phone by saying “Hey Kix 95.3! Summer Plays On!” and you WIN!!