Kix 95.3 Will Play The National Anthem At Noon Everyday This Week
All of us here at Kix 95.3 know how challenging it can be to stay at home, away from our loved ones, and work from home, but in order to prevent the spread of the corona virus it’s just something we have to do. But your not in this alone. We’re all in this together..So as a show of solidarity, Kix 95.3 will be joining most of the nations broadcasters by playing our National Anthem, The Star Spangled Banner performed by some of our favorite artists. We invite you to join us everyday at noon. Because, We’re all in this together, six feet apart.