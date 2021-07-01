      Weather Alert

Kix 95.3 Has 4th of July Specials To Make You All Warm Patriotic and Fuzzy Inside!

Jul 1, 2021 @ 2:50pm

That’s Right, The Luceman and Rick Moyer get an extra day off this Fourth of July Holiday Weekend! So in their place we’ve got 3 amazing 4th of July Specials to get you all patriotic and make you feel all warm and fuzzy about America!

On Sunday July 4th Start you day with “CBS’s Country 4th With Friends” Encore presentations on July 5th at 8am and 4pm!

Then at Noon it’s Westwood One presents “4th of July with Lee Brice” Encore presentation on July 5th at 11am

Then at 7pm It’s ABC Audio’s “4th of July Front & Center Happy Hour with Chase Rice”Encore presentations on July 5th at 5am & 1pm

TAGS
4th of July Specials CBS Chase Rice Lee Brice
July 2021
M T W T F S S
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  
Most Popular Posts
Washington is reopened, but some masking guidelines remain
Fireworks restrictions in place throughout the region
Forterra Conserves 23 Acres on the Satsop River
Holiday traffic should expected; drivers have options to help plan
Phones down at Lake Sylvia State Park
Connect With Us Listen To Us On