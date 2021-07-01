Kix 95.3 Has 4th of July Specials To Make You All Warm Patriotic and Fuzzy Inside!

That’s Right, The Luceman and Rick Moyer get an extra day off this Fourth of July Holiday Weekend! So in their place we’ve got 3 amazing 4th of July Specials to get you all patriotic and make you feel all warm and fuzzy about America!
On Sunday July 4th Start you day with “CBS’s Country 4th With Friends” Encore presentations on July 5th at 8am and 4pm!
Then at Noon it’s Westwood One presents “4th of July with Lee Brice” Encore presentation on July 5th at 11am
Then at 7pm It’s ABC Audio’s “4th of July Front & Center Happy Hour with Chase Rice”Encore presentations on July 5th at 5am & 1pm