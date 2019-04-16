Kelsea Ballerini’s selling out, as she prepares to become the Opry’s youngest member

ABC/Mark LevineKelsea Ballerini’s having a week she won’t soon forget.

Last Thursday, she kicked off her first headlining tour in Salisbury, Maryland with the first of three back-to-back sold-out shows. The Miss Me More trek continued on to Reading and Erie, Pennsylvania on Friday and Saturday, where Kelsea, Brett Young, and newcomer Brandon Ratcliff played to capacity crowds as well.

On Tuesday night in Nashville, Kelsea will officially become the youngest member of the Grand Ole Opry, as she’s inducted into the cast of the legendary radio show.

Then on Thursday, capping off her whirlwind week, she continues her tour, playing a hometown show at the Civic Coliseum in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.