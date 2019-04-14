Keith Urban Takes Us On A Journey Down The Old Town Road

There has been a lot of conversation over the song “Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus.  Some say its country, others say no.  So leave it to Keith Urban to show us that it truly is a country song.  Another reason why he is the Entertainer of the Year!

