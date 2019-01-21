Keith Urban in concert at the WA State Fair!

DETAILS

GRAFFITI U WORLD TOUR 2019

Online Only Presale

Pre-sale starts Wednesday, Jan. 23 at 10 am and ends Saturday, Jan. 26 at 10 am.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Saturday, Jan. 26 at 10 am.

Tickets

Reserved Concert Seating – $100 – $125*

Concert tickets include Washington State Fair gate admission, a $14 value.

Ticket required for children 2 years of age and older.

*Online orders subject to standard fees.

Pre-Show Party – $46 (does not include concert or Fair gate admission)

Start the night off right at the official Pre-Show Party! Includes dinner, music and prizes, plus a chance to win a front row seat upgrade. Details and tickets.

About the Artist

Urban’s latest single from Graffiti U “Never Comin Down,” follows his 24th #1 “Coming Home (featuring Julia Michaels), which marked the first time that a country artist has used a sample of a country song (Merle Haggard’s “Mama Tried”). Urban’s 2018 CMA nominated Album of the Year, which also garnered nominations for Entertainer and Male Vocalist of the Year, follows RIPCORD’s five #1’s, including “Blue Ain’t Your Color,” which won Best Single at the 2017 CMA Awards and Favorite Country Song at the American Music Awards, where he also collected trophies for Favorite Country Album and Favorite Male Country Artist.

He’s had an album atop the all-genre charts in the U.S., Canada and Australia twice and is the only male Country artist to have achieved the mark even once. He now stands at #8 on Billboard’s All-Time Country Airplay Chart as the artist with the most consecutive top 10 songs on Billboard’s Country Airplay Chart (38) – a streak that started in August of 2000.