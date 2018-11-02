Kane, Carly, Martina, Sugarland & more to start the holiday season with the “Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade”

Macy’s/BusinessWireWhen the 92nd Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade takes to the streets of New York City Thursday, November 22, there’ll be plenty of country stars in the procession.

Kane BrownCarly PearceSugarlandMartina McBride, and newcomer Tegan Marie are all set to perform during NBC’s three-hour broadcast of the holiday tradition.

Diana RossJohn LegendPentatonixRita Ora and Ella Mai are some of the artists from other genres who’ll sing as well.

Today’s Savannah GuthrieHoda Kotb, and Al Roker will host the show, which starts at 9 a.m. all across the country.

