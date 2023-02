The WA State Fair has announced that Kane Brown will will perform on September 3rd! Tickets on Sale this week!

Pre-sale starts – Wednesday, February 1, 10:00 a.m. thru Friday, February 3, 10:00 a.m. Use code: Radio

General all on sale – Friday, February 3, 10:00 a.m

You can get tickets at: https://www.thefair.com/activities/kane-brown/